Another Mother's Son

UK Premiere

Thursday 16th March 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
Another Mother's Son poster
Status:complete

Directed by:

Christopher Menaul

Written by:

Jenny Lecoat

Produced by:

Bill Kenwright

Starring:

Jenny Seagrove, John Hannah, Julian Kostov, Amanda Abbington, Ronan Keating and Félicité Du Jeu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the true story of Louisa Gould, the drama is set during World War II on the Nazi-occupied island of Jersey. Lou took in an escaped Russian POW and hid him over the war's course. The tension mounts as it becomes clear that Churchill will not risk an assault to recapture the British soil, and the island-community spirit begins to fray under pressures of hunger, occupation and divided loyalty. Against this backdrop, Lou fights to preserve her family's sense of humanity and to protect the Russian boy as if he was her own.

Reviews

