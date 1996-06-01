* × Change Settings

The Lost City of Z

7.3 / 455 votes

UK Premiere

Thursday 16th February 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
The Lost City of Z poster
Contains brief strong violence and gory images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Friday 24th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 20th May 2017.

Official Site:

www.bleeckerstreetmedia.com

Directed by:

James Gray

Written by:

James Gray and David Grann

Produced by:

Aidan Elliott, Dede Gardner, James Gray, Dale Armin Johnson, Anthony Katagas, Jeremy Kleiner and Doug Torres

Starring:

Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson, Angus Macfadyen and Daniel Huttlestone

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as "savages," the determined Fawcett - supported by his devoted wife, son and aide de camp returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

The Lost City of Z Cast

Tom Holland

Tom Holland headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity WarSpiderman: Homecoming 2The Lost City of Z

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordThe Lost City of Z

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lost City of Z

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lost City of Z

Angus Macfadyen

Angus Macfadyen headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lost City of Z

Daniel Huttlestone

Daniel Huttlestone headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lost City of Z

