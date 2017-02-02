* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Crow's Egg Kaakkaa Muttai

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
The Crow's Egg poster
Contains mild bad language and violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 5th February 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

M. Manikandan

Written by:

M. Manikandan

Starring:

Ramesh, J. Vignesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramesh Thilak, Joe Malloori and Babu Antony

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is all about the life and times of two kids Periya Kakka Muttai and his younger brother Chinna Kaaka Muttai growing up in a slum, who make their living stealing coal from the railway yard. Their father is in the jail while mother brings them up. The urchins have their own dreams like any other kids and here, they want to try out a Pizza from the newly opened Pizza shop. Their curiosity about pizza is because, the new shop is opened by Tamil star Silambarasan. They decide that by hook or crook, they will gain entry into the upmarket Pizza shop and have a slice of it with their own money. Will they succeed in their attempt ? Written by Rahul.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Crow's Egg is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Crow's Egg.

The Crow's Egg Cast

Ramesh

Ramesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

J. Vignesh

J. Vignesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

Ramesh Thilak

Ramesh Thilak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

Joe Malloori

Joe Malloori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

Babu Antony

Babu Antony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Crow's Egg

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017