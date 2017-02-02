The Crow's Egg

Movie Synopsis:

It is all about the life and times of two kids Periya Kakka Muttai and his younger brother Chinna Kaaka Muttai growing up in a slum, who make their living stealing coal from the railway yard. Their father is in the jail while mother brings them up. The urchins have their own dreams like any other kids and here, they want to try out a Pizza from the newly opened Pizza shop. Their curiosity about pizza is because, the new shop is opened by Tamil star Silambarasan. They decide that by hook or crook, they will gain entry into the upmarket Pizza shop and have a slice of it with their own money. Will they succeed in their attempt ? Written by Rahul.