The July 3rd, 1973 historic concert of the 'leper Messiah'. This was to be David Bowie's last concert with the Ziggy persona and the Spiders from Mars. A great medley of 'Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud'/'All The Young Dudes'/'Oh! You Pretty Things', a Lou Reed cover, and a Rolling Stones cover are but some of the highlights.
8 January 1947
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
26 May 1946
Unknown
Unknown
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
9 June 1950
Unknown
Unknown
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars