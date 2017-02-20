* × Change Settings

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

D.A. Pennebaker

Starring:

David Bowie, Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder, Mick Woodmansey, Ken Fordham and Brian Wilshaw

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The July 3rd, 1973 historic concert of the 'leper Messiah'. This was to be David Bowie's last concert with the Ziggy persona and the Spiders from Mars. A great medley of 'Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud'/'All The Young Dudes'/'Oh! You Pretty Things', a Lou Reed cover, and a Rolling Stones cover are but some of the highlights.

Reviews

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Cast

David Bowie

David Bowie headshot

Date of Birth:

8 January 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mick Ronson

Mick Ronson headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trevor Bolder

Trevor Bolder headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mick Woodmansey

Mick Woodmansey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ken Fordham

Ken Fordham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brian Wilshaw

Brian Wilshaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

