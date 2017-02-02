* × Change Settings

Born in 1987

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Born in 1987 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 17th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 18th February 2017.

Directed by:

Majid Tavakoli

Written by:

Jamileh Daralshafaie

Produced by:

Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour

Starring:

Ehsan Amani, Hengameh Hamidzadeh, Maryam Saadat and Pedram Sharifi

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

this romantic drama tells the story of dreams and ambitions for a generation of young Iranians who often find those things difficult to come by. In this unique take on a familiar theme, a young couple assume the role of a much wealthier couple in order to spend their days with Tehran's nouveu riche. The adventure begins with playful games that take the audience on a comic ride but it ends in horror when the young couple find themselves locked up in an apartment, facing a case of mistaken identities. At once twisted, unpredictable, funny and thrilling, Tavakkoli's film is a masterful, beautifully acted, cleverly composed exercise in building suspense.

Reviews

