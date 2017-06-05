* × Change Settings

Destiny Der müde Tod

7.7 / 3644 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
Destiny poster
Contains mild threat and violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 9th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 19th June 2017.

Directed by:

Fritz Lang

Written by:

Fritz Lang and Thea von Harbou

Produced by:

Erich Pommer

Starring:

Lil Dagover, Walter Janssen, Bernhard Goetzke, Hans Sternberg, Karl Rückert and Max Adalbert

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Thriller

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a young couple stops and rests in a small village inn, the man is abducted by Death and is sequestered behind a huge doorless, windowless wall. The woman finds a mystic entrance and is met by Death, who tells her three separate stories set in exotic locales, all involving circumstances similar to hers. In each story, a woman, trying to save her lover from his ultimate tragic fate, fails. The young lady realizes the meaning of the tales and takes the only step she can to reunite herself with her lover.

Reviews

Destiny Cast

Lil Dagover

Lil Dagover headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1887

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

Walter Janssen

Walter Janssen headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1887

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

Bernhard Goetzke

Bernhard Goetzke headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1884

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

Hans Sternberg

Hans Sternberg headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1878

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

Karl Rückert

Karl Rückert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

Max Adalbert

Max Adalbert headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1874

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destiny

