A Silent Voice Koe no katachi

8.7 / 372 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 16th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
A Silent Voice poster
Contains scenes of emotional upset and occasional bloody images. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 4th March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Naoko Yamada

Written by:

Yoshitoki Oima and Reiko Yoshida

Starring:

Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Megumi Han, Yui Ishikawa, Yûki Kaneko and Mayu Matsuoka

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story revolves around Nishimiya Shoko, a grade school student who has impaired hearing. She transfers into a new school, where she is bullied by her classmates, especially Ishida Shouya. It gets to the point where she transfers to another school and as a result, Shouya is ostracized and bullied himself, with no friends to speak to and no plans for the future. Years later, he sets himself on a path to redemption.

Reviews

A Silent Voice Cast

Miyu Irino

Date of Birth:

19 February 1988

Saori Hayami

Date of Birth:

29 May 1991

Megumi Han

Date of Birth:

3 June 1989

Yui Ishikawa

Date of Birth:

Yûki Kaneko

Date of Birth:

Mayu Matsuoka

Date of Birth:

