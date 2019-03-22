* × Change Settings

Wonder Park Amusement Park

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 8th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
Wonder Park poster
Contains mild threat and scary scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 110 cinemas on Monday 8th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 21st April 2019.

Directed by:

Dylan Brown

Written by:

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Robert Gordon

Produced by:

Ben Rosenblatt, Aaron Dem and Alice Dewey

Starring:

Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson and Sofia Mali

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

June, an optimistic, imaginative girl, discovers an incredible amusement park called Wonderland hidden in the woods. The park is full of fantastical rides and talking, funny animals - only the park is in disarray. June soon discovers the park came from her imagination and she's the only one who can fix it, so she bands together with the animals to save this magical place and bring back the wonder in Wonderland.

Reviews

Wonder Park Cast

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis headshot

Date of Birth:

14 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Park

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner headshot

Date of Birth:

17 April 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder ParkPeppermint

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Park

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Park

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Park

Sofia Mali

Sofia Mali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Park

Last update was at 08:34 22nd March 2019