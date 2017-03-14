* × Change Settings

Fear Eats the Soul Angst essen Seele auf

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
Fear Eats the Soul poster
Contains moderate sex, nudity, language and racism theme. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Written by:

Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Starring:

Brigitte Mira, El Hedi ben Salem, Irm Hermann, Elma Karlowa, Anita Bucher and Gusti Kreissl

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Emmi, a German woman in her mid-sixties, falls in love with Ali, a Moroccan immigrant worker around twenty-five years younger. When they abruptly decide to marry, everyone around them seems appalled. When the folks calm down a bit, Emmi and Ali's relationship grows uncertain.

Reviews

Fear Eats the Soul Cast

Brigitte Mira

Brigitte Mira headshot

Date of Birth:

20 April 1910

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

El Hedi ben Salem

El Hedi ben Salem headshot

Date of Birth:

1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Irm Hermann

Irm Hermann headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Elma Karlowa

Elma Karlowa headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anita Bucher

Anita Bucher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gusti Kreissl

Gusti Kreissl headshot

Date of Birth:

2 January 1904

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

