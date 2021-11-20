* × Change Settings

Encanto

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 24th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
Encanto poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Charise Castro Smith, Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Written by:

Charise Castro Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jared Bush

Produced by:

Yvett Merino Flores and Clark Spencer

Starring:

Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitan, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama and Angie Cepeda

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Reviews

