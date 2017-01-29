* × Change Settings

The Giant Jätten

7.2 / 218 votes

International Film Festival Rotterdam Release Date

Sunday 29th January 2017
new The Giant poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 21st February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

Directed by:

Johannes Nyholm

Written by:

Johannes Nyholm

Produced by:

Jessica Ask, Maria Dahlin and Morten Kjems Juhl

Starring:

Christian Andrén, Johan Kylén, Anna Bjelkerud, Linda Faith, Amin Alabadi and Ola Bjurman

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rikard is an autistic and severely deformed man who was separated from his mother at birth. Thirty years later he is convinced that he will get her back if only he wins the Scandinavian Championship of pétanque. He tries to do the impossible. His fragile physique and a harsh judging environment are not going to stop him. Plus there is a 200 foot giant on his side.

The Giant Cast

Christian Andrén

Christian Andrén headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

Johan Kylén

Johan Kylén headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

Anna Bjelkerud

Anna Bjelkerud headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

Linda Faith

Linda Faith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

Amin Alabadi

Amin Alabadi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

Ola Bjurman

Ola Bjurman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Giant

