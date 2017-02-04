* × Change Settings

All This Panic

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Official Site:

www.allthispanic.com

Directed by:

Jenny Gage

Produced by:

Christie Colliopoulos, Jenny Gage and Jennifer Ollman

Starring:

Dusty Rose Ryan, Delia Cunningham, Lena M., Ginger Leigh Ryan, Olivia Cucinotta and Sage Adams

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot over a three-year period with unparalleled intimacy and access, All This Panic is a feature length documentary that takes an intimate look at the interior lives of a group of teenage girls as they come of age in Brooklyn. A potent mix of vivid portraiture and vérité, we follow the girls as they navigate the ephemeral and fleeting transition between childhood and adulthood.

Reviews

