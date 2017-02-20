* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

I.T.

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
I.T. poster
Contains strong language, violence, sex and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when I.T. is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John Moore

Written by:

Dan Kay and William Wisher Jr.

Produced by:

Nicolas Chartier, Romilda De Luca, Craig J. Flores, David T. Friendly, Léonard Glowinski, Dan Kay, Sigurjon Sighvatsson and Beau St. Clair

Starring:

Pierce Brosnan, Jason Barry, Karen Moskow, Kai Ryssdal, Brian F. Mulvey and Martin Hindy

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mike Regan has everything he could ever want, a beautiful family and a top of the line smart house. The company he owns is on the verge of changing flight leasing forever. That is, until the relationship with his I.T. advisor turns nasty, to the point where his teenage daughter is being stalked and his family is under attack through every technological facet of their lives.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when I.T. is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on I.T..

I.T. Cast

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry headshot

Date of Birth:

14 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Karen Moskow

Karen Moskow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Kai Ryssdal

Kai Ryssdal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Brian F. Mulvey

Brian F. Mulvey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Martin Hindy

Martin Hindy headshot

Date of Birth:

1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I.T.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:37 20th February 2017