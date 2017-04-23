The Levelling

Movie Synopsis:

Somerset, October 2014. When Clover Catto receives a call telling her that her younger brother Charlie is dead, she must return to her family farm and face the man she hasn't spoken to in years: her father Aubrey. She is shocked to discover her home changed forever by the devastating floods that destroyed the area six months earlier, and Aubrey a tormented shadow of his former self. As she learns what has been going on in her long absence she and her father forge a new understanding, but can it withstand the troubles that they face on the ravaged farm as well as the truth of what drove Charlie to take his own life.