The Levelling

7.4 / 47 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
The Levelling poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 3rd May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.ifeatures.co.uk

Directed by:

Hope Dickson Leach

Written by:

Hope Dickson Leach

Produced by:

Anna Griffin and Rachel Robey

Starring:

Ellie Kendrick, David Troughton, Jack Holden and Joe Blakemore

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Somerset, October 2014. When Clover Catto receives a call telling her that her younger brother Charlie is dead, she must return to her family farm and face the man she hasn't spoken to in years: her father Aubrey. She is shocked to discover her home changed forever by the devastating floods that destroyed the area six months earlier, and Aubrey a tormented shadow of his former self. As she learns what has been going on in her long absence she and her father forge a new understanding, but can it withstand the troubles that they face on the ravaged farm as well as the truth of what drove Charlie to take his own life.

The Levelling Cast

Ellie Kendrick

Ellie Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LevellingWhisky Galore

David Troughton

David Troughton headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Levelling

Jack Holden

Jack Holden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Levelling

Joe Blakemore

Joe Blakemore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Levelling

