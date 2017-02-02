* × Change Settings

Balu Mahi

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Contains infrequent strong language and brief moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Haissam Hussain

Written by:

Saad Azhar

Produced by:

Sadia Jabbar and Ch. M. Arshad

Starring:

Osman Khalid Butt, Ainy Jaffri, Sadaf Kanwal, Javed Sheikh, Shafqat Cheema and Durdana Butt

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 29 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Balu Mahi Cast

Osman Khalid Butt

Date of Birth:

9 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

Ainy Jaffri

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

Sadaf Kanwal

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

Javed Sheikh

Date of Birth:

8 October 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

Shafqat Cheema

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

Durdana Butt

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balu Mahi

