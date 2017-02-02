* × Change Settings

Nenu Local

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Nenu Local poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 5 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 6th February 2017.

Directed by:

Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Written by:

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada

Produced by:

Dil Raju

Starring:

Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Naveen Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Krishna Murali Posani and Easwari Rao

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Nenu Local Cast

Nani

Nani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Naveen Chandra

Naveen Chandra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Krishna Murali Posani

Krishna Murali Posani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Easwari Rao

Easwari Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nenu Local

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017