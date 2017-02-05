* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Sparkle of Life Sansan

Unrated

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Sunday 5th February 2017
new A Sparkle of Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bunji Sotoyama

Produced by:

Shinsuke Higuchi and Masahiko Inishi

Starring:

Kazuko Yoshiyuki, Akira Takarada, Natsue Hyakumoto, Michiyo Miyata, Kanami Tagawa and Masatake Takei

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tae, a 77-year-old widow, attempts to inject a 'spark' into her life and signs up with a matchmaking service in pursuit of a last chance at love. Despite numerous bad dates and unrelenting opposition from those around her, Tae stays in search of her silver-haired knight in shining armour.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Sparkle of Life.

A Sparkle of Life Cast

Kazuko Yoshiyuki

Kazuko Yoshiyuki headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Akira Takarada

Akira Takarada headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Natsue Hyakumoto

Natsue Hyakumoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Michiyo Miyata

Michiyo Miyata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Kanami Tagawa

Kanami Tagawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Masatake Takei

Masatake Takei headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Sparkle of Life

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:07 5th February 2017