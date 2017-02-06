* × Change Settings

The Mohican Comes Home Mohican kokyô ni kaeru

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Tuesday 7th February 2017
Directed by:

Shûichi Okita

Written by:

Shûichi Okita

Starring:

Yûdai Chiba, Akira Emoto, Atsuko Maeda, Ryûhei Matsuda and Masako Motai

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After seven years away, deadbeat rocker Eikichi reluctantly returns to his home on a remote island near Shikoku with news that his girlfriend Yuka is pregnant and that they will be getting married. After a wild welcome party, Eikichi's old-school father collapses and a subsequent doctor's visit reveals the worst: Osamu is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

The Mohican Comes Home Cast

Yûdai Chiba

Yûdai Chiba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Akira Emoto

Akira Emoto headshot

Date of Birth:

3 November 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Atsuko Maeda

Atsuko Maeda headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Ryûhei Matsuda

Ryûhei Matsuda headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Masako Motai

Masako Motai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

