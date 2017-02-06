* × Change Settings

A Stitch of Life Tsukuroi tatsu hito

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Tuesday 7th February 2017
Directed by:

Yukiko Mishima

Written by:

Aoi Ikebe and Tamio Hayashi

Produced by:

Masaki Ishioka, Itaru Kurosawa, Takako Oki, Yûichi Shibahara and Yasushi Udagawa

Starring:

Masatô Ibu, Hairi Katagiri, Haru Kuroki, Takahiro Mizushima, Mie Nakao and Miki Nakatani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For dressmaker Ichie, creating an item of clothing is a hugely personal process. Having inherited her grandmother's shop, Ichie specialises in tailor-making clothes for each client using an old sewing machine. Her dressmaking shop is bustling and the locals adore her unique vintage creations. But when a department store offers to turn her clothing into a brand, Ichie must choose between honouring her grandmother's will, or fashioning her own path.

Reviews

