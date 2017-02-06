A Stitch of Life

For dressmaker Ichie, creating an item of clothing is a hugely personal process. Having inherited her grandmother's shop, Ichie specialises in tailor-making clothes for each client using an old sewing machine. Her dressmaking shop is bustling and the locals adore her unique vintage creations. But when a department store offers to turn her clothing into a brand, Ichie must choose between honouring her grandmother's will, or fashioning her own path.
