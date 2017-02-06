* × Change Settings

Chasing Great

7.1 / 139 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Chasing Great poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Justin Pemberton and Michelle Walshe

Written by:

Justin Pemberton and Michelle Walshe

Produced by:

Cass Avery

Starring:

Stuart Barnes, Tom Benge, Aston Bentham, Briea Bentham, Casia Bentham and Kaleb Bentham

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

All Black captain Richie McCaw has lived his dream with characteristic precision and calculated determination. He's 34 and perhaps the best rugby player ever. But the dream is almost over. He is old by professional sport standards and everyone is asking when he's going to retire. Before his career ends Richie McCaw sets his sights on a risk-all attempt to win the Rugby World Cup back to back. No team has won it a second time in a row. No captain has won it twice. He will either end his career on an impossibly high note or take a nation's dreams down with him. Chasing Great follows Richie McCaw through his final season as he attempts to captain the All Blacks to the first ever-back-to back World Cup win. Until now Richie McCaw's achievements have been well documented, but little is known about the man himself. He has never courted the media and remains intensely private. Chasing Great takes the audience inside his world for the first time and what emerges is a very personal insight.

Reviews

Chasing Great Cast

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:33 6th February 2017