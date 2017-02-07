* × Change Settings

Destruction Babies Disutorakushon beibîzu

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Saturday 11th February 2017
Contains strong violence, injury detail and sexual threat. Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Tetsuya Mariko

Written by:

Tetsuya Mariko and Kôhei Kiyasu

Produced by:

Yoshitaka Ishizuka, Toshikazu Nishigaya, Yuki Nishimiya and Kan Odagiri

Starring:

Yûya Yagira, Masaki Suda, Nana Komatsu, Nijirô Murakami, Denden and Sôsuke Ikematsu

Genres:

Comedy, Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At some point beating and ravaging others becomes a routine pastime when two kids go on a rampage. Taira picks his target of men and goes for broke, while Kitahara puts down his camera long enough to instead go after women. There is enough blood shed during the course of one night to paint a mural of red for the whole city to see.

Reviews

Destruction Babies Cast

Yûya Yagira

Yûya Yagira headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction Babies

Masaki Suda

Masaki Suda headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction Babies

Nana Komatsu

Nana Komatsu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction Babies

Nijirô Murakami

Nijirô Murakami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction Babies

Denden

Denden headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction Babies

Sôsuke Ikematsu

Sôsuke Ikematsu headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Destruction BabiesSomeone's Xylophone

Recommendations

