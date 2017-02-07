Movie Synopsis:

Set primarily in the UK's second largest city Birmingham, Mera Mahi NRI is a realistic multi- cultural comedy drama that follows the life of a student 'freshie'. The film shows Sherry and the twists and turns that he goes through to become an NRI to please his girlfriend's mother who feels that a boy from Britain is the only suitable match for her daughter. The film also takes a humorous sideways look at the false premise that the UK from a rural-Indian point of view is still seen as the place where the streets are paved with gold and that all British Asians have huge sprawling houses, big cars and money that grows on trees.