Mahi NRI

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Gaurav Bavdankar

Written by:

Gaurav Bavdankar, Amitosh Nagpal, Amarjit Singh and Mohinder Pratap Singh

Starring:

Hardy Sandhu, Poppy Jabbal, Rameet Kaur, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Navneet Nishan and Kulvinder Ghir

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set primarily in the UK's second largest city Birmingham, Mera Mahi NRI is a realistic multi- cultural comedy drama that follows the life of a student 'freshie'. The film shows Sherry and the twists and turns that he goes through to become an NRI to please his girlfriend's mother who feels that a boy from Britain is the only suitable match for her daughter. The film also takes a humorous sideways look at the false premise that the UK from a rural-Indian point of view is still seen as the place where the streets are paved with gold and that all British Asians have huge sprawling houses, big cars and money that grows on trees.

Mahi NRI Cast

Hardy Sandhu

Hardy Sandhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

Poppy Jabbal

Poppy Jabbal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

Rameet Kaur

Rameet Kaur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

Navneet Nishan

Navneet Nishan headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

Kulvinder Ghir

Kulvinder Ghir headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahi NRI

