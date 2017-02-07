* × Change Settings

Colours of the Alphabet

8.4 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Colours of the Alphabet poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alastair Cole

Produced by:

Alastair Cole and Nick Higgins

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A beautiful, inspiring and bittersweet documentary film about language and childhood in Africa. Steward, Elizabeth and M'barak are three first time school pupils in rural Zambia who struggle to make sense of an educational system where the language they speak at home is different from the language used in the classroom. Moments of perplexed incomprehension, both comedic and tragic ensue, as the children slowly come to terms with the fact that their tongue is no longer their own. At a time when nearly 40% of the world's population lack access to education in their own language, Colours of the Alphabet offers an intimate and moving insight into a global phenomenon from the unique perspective of three innocent children.

Last update was at 08:12 7th February 2017