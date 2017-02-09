* × Change Settings

Blindness Zacma

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
new Blindness poster
Current Status:complete

In 9 cinemas on Friday 10th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Ryszard Bugajski

Written by:

Ryszard Bugajski

Produced by:

Ryszard Bugajski

Starring:

Maria Mamona, Malgorzata Zajaczkowska, Janusz Gajos, Marek Kalita, Bartosz Porczyk and Kazimierz Kaczor

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film shows an obscure episode from the life of a Stalinist criminal - Colonel of the Office of Public Security, Julia Brystiger. Her nickname was "Bloody Luna" because during interrogations she tortured prisoners with extreme cruelty. At the beginning of 1960s she appeared in Laski near Warsaw, in the Institute for the Blind, where the Primate of Poland, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, was also a frequent visitor. His imprisonment in the years 1953-1956 was supervised by none other than Julia Brystiger herself. During the difficult and tempestuous conversation with the Primate, Julia Brystiger rejects the communist ideology, asks for her crimes to be forgiven and for help in finding God.

Reviews

Blindness Cast

Maria Mamona

Maria Mamona headshot

Date of Birth:

26 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska headshot

Date of Birth:

31 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Janusz Gajos

Janusz Gajos headshot

Date of Birth:

23 September 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Marek Kalita

Marek Kalita headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Bartosz Porczyk

Bartosz Porczyk headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Kazimierz Kaczor

Kazimierz Kaczor headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blindness

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:41 9th February 2017