Cloudy Sunday Ouzeri Tsitsanis

Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 15th February 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Manousos Manousakis

Written by:

Ada Gourbali, Giorgios Skabardonis and Vasilis Spiliopoulos

Starring:

Andreas Konstantinou, Haris Fragoulis, Christina Hilla Fameli, Vasiliki Troufakou, Yannis Stankoglou and Gerasimos Skiadaressis

Genres:

Drama, Music, War

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During World War II in Greece, under the submission of Germans, one Christian, Giorgos, falls in love with a Jewish, Estrea, something completely forbidden. Can they and their families overcome all the obstacles, along with racial discriminations and hardship? The story mainly takes place in an ouzeria, in which Tsitsanis works, one of the greatest Greek composer, librettist and singer in the 20th century.

Reviews

Cloudy Sunday Cast

