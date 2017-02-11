* × Change Settings

Cook Up a Storm

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 14th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Cook Up a Storm poster
Contains infrequent mild violence and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Tuesday 14th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Wai Man Yip

Starring:

You Ge, Yong-hwa Jung, Barbora Mottlová, Yan Tang, Nicholas Tse and Michelle Wai

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Cantonese street cook and his chief rival, a French-trained Michelin-starred chef, discover they have a lot in common as they prepare for a world-famous culinary competition. An international culinary competition becomes a battleground between rival cooks, one famous for his Cantonese street food and the other a Michelin-starred chef trained in France. But their rivalry takes an unexpected turn when they discover a common foe and combine their skills in a fusion of East and West.

Reviews

Cook Up a Storm Cast

You Ge

You Ge headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Yong-hwa Jung

Yong-hwa Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Barbora Mottlová

Barbora Mottlová headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Yan Tang

Yan Tang headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Nicholas Tse

Nicholas Tse headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Michelle Wai

Michelle Wai headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cook Up a Storm

Recommendations

Last update was at 16:35 11th February 2017