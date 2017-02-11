* × Change Settings

Dont Take Me Home

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Directed by:

Jonny Owen

Starring:

Gareth Bale, Chris Coleman and Aaron Ramsey

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follow Wales' ambitious and odds-defying route through the stages of Euro 2016.

Dont Take Me Home Cast

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1989

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dont Take Me Home

Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman headshot

Date of Birth:

10 June 1970

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dont Take Me Home

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey headshot

Date of Birth:

26 December 1990

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dont Take Me Home

