Daughters of the Dust

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
Daughters of the Dust poster
Contains sexual violence references, moderate bad language and drug misuse. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Julie Dash

Written by:

Julie Dash

Produced by:

Julie Dash, Arthur Jafa and Steven Jones

Starring:

Cora Lee Day, Alva Rogers, Barbarao, Trula Hoosier, Umar Abdurrahamn and Adisa Anderson

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Languid look at the Gullah culture of the sea islands off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia where African folk-ways were maintained well into the 20th Century and was one of the last bastions of these mores in America. Set in 1902.

Daughters of the Dust Cast

Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017