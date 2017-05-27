Languid look at the Gullah culture of the sea islands off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia where African folk-ways were maintained well into the 20th Century and was one of the last bastions of these mores in America. Set in 1902.
15 April 1914
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daughters of the Dust