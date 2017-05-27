* × Change Settings

After The Storm Umi yori mo mada fukaku

7.5 / 2844 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
After The Storm poster
Contains mild bad language and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 3rd July 2017.

Directed by:

Hirokazu Koreeda

Written by:

Hirokazu Koreeda

Produced by:

Tatsumi Yoda, Kaoru Matsuzaki, Takashi Ishihara, Akihiko Yose, Hijiri Taguchi, Kazumi Kawashiro and Tsugihiko Fujiwara

Starring:

Hiroshi Abe, Yôko Maki, Taiyô Yoshizawa, Kirin Kiki, Mickey Curtis and Lily Franky

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dwelling on his past glory as a prize-winning author, Ryota wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support. After the death of his father, his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on with their lives. Renewing contact with his initially distrusting family, Ryota struggles to take back control of his existence and to find a lasting place in the life of his young son - until a stormy summer night offers them a chance to truly bond again.

Reviews

After The Storm Cast

Hiroshi Abe

Hiroshi Abe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

Yôko Maki

Yôko Maki headshot

Date of Birth:

15 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

Taiyô Yoshizawa

Taiyô Yoshizawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

Kirin Kiki

Kirin Kiki headshot

Date of Birth:

15 January 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

Mickey Curtis

Mickey Curtis headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

Lily Franky

Lily Franky headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

After The Storm

