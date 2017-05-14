* × Change Settings

Whisky Galore

5.9 / 77 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Whisky Galore poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 33 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Gillies MacKinnon

Written by:

Peter McDougall

Produced by:

Iain Maclean and Alan J. Wands

Starring:

James Cosmo, Sean Biggerstaff, Eddie Izzard, Ellie Kendrick, Kevin Guthrie, Fenella Woolgar, Gregor Fisher and Tim Pigott-Smith

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship.

Reviews

Whisky Galore Cast

James Cosmo

James Cosmo headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky Galore

Sean Biggerstaff

Sean Biggerstaff headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky Galore

Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky GaloreRock Dog

Ellie Kendrick

Ellie Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LevellingWhisky Galore

Kevin Guthrie

Kevin Guthrie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky Galore

Fenella Woolgar

Fenella Woolgar headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky Galore

Gregor Fisher

Gregor Fisher headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Whisky Galore

Tim Pigott-Smith

Tim Pigott-Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3DWhisky Galore6 Days

Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017