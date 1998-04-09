While imprisoned in a Confederate girls' boarding school, an injured Union soldier cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him.
9 April 1998
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
The Beguiled
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
The Beguiled
20 June 1967
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
AquamanThe BeguiledThe Killing of a Sacred Deer
30 April 1982
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Beguiled
31 May 1976
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The BeguiledThe Killing of a Sacred Deer
1 August 2002
Unknown
5' (1.52 m)
The Beguiled