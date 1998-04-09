* × Change Settings

The Beguiled

7.6 / 258 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
The Beguiled poster
Contains brief strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sofia Coppola

Written by:

Sofia Coppola, Thomas Cullinan, Irene Kamp and Albert Maltz

Produced by:

Roman Coppola, Sofia Coppola and Youree Henley

Starring:

Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Oona Laurence

Genres:

Drama, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

While imprisoned in a Confederate girls' boarding school, an injured Union soldier cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him.

Reviews

The Beguiled Cast

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beguiled

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AquamanThe BeguiledThe Killing of a Sacred Deer

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beguiled

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell headshot

Date of Birth:

31 May 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The BeguiledThe Killing of a Sacred Deer

Oona Laurence

Oona Laurence headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 2002

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beguiled

Last update was at 05:43 28th June 2017