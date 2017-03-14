* × Change Settings

The Void

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
The Void poster
Contains strong gore and bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 31st March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 1st April 2017.

Directed by:

Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski

Written by:

Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski

Produced by:

Jonathan Bronfman, Rosalie Chilelli, Colin Geddes, Peter Kuplowsky, Jennifer Pun and Casey Walker

Starring:

Ellen Wong, Kathleen Munroe, Stephanie Belding, Kenneth Welsh, Aaron Poole and Evan Stern

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the middle of a routine patrol, officer Daniel Carter happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road. He rushes the young man to a nearby rural hospital staffed by a skeleton crew, only to discover that patients and personnel are transforming into something inhuman. As the horror intensifies, Carter leads the other survivors on a hellish voyage into the subterranean depths of the hospital in a desperate bid to end the nightmare before it's too late.

Reviews

The Void Cast

Ellen Wong

Ellen Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

Kathleen Munroe

Kathleen Munroe headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

Stephanie Belding

Stephanie Belding headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

Kenneth Welsh

Kenneth Welsh headshot

Date of Birth:

30 March 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

Aaron Poole

Aaron Poole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

Evan Stern

Evan Stern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Void

