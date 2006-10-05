* × Change Settings

Shut In

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Shut In poster
Contains strong threat and moderate violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Farren Blackburn

Written by:

Christina Hodson

Produced by:

Claude Léger and Sylvain Proulx

Starring:

Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, Charlie Heaton, Jacob Tremblay, Crystal Balint and Alex Braunstein

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A heart-pounding thriller about a widowed child psychologist who lives in an isolated existence in rural New England. Caught in a deadly winter storm, she must find a way to rescue a young boy before he disappears forever.

Reviews

Shut In Cast

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland DriveThe Divergent Series: AscendantLarrikinsShut In

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyShut In

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton headshot

Date of Birth:

1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shut In

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 2006

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 7" (1.4 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shut InWonder

Crystal Balint

Crystal Balint headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shut In

Alex Braunstein

Alex Braunstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shut In

Last update was at 16:35 11th February 2017