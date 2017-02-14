The Green Hell is the story of the world's most legendary, demanding and deadly racetrack - the Nürburgring.
22 February 1949
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring
11 June 1939
Unknown
Unknown
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring
14 May 1969
Unknown
Unknown
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring
17 September 1929
Unknown
Unknown
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring
10 October 1923
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring