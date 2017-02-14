* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring poster
Contains footage of car crashes and very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete
Trailer on

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 47 cinemas on Tuesday 21st February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Hannes Michael Schalle

Written by:

Alistair Audsley and Hannes Michael Schalle

Produced by:

Guenther Mitterhuber and Brigitte Wettstein

Starring:

Niki Lauda, Jackie Stewart, Sabine Schmitz, Stirling Moss, Murray Walker and Adrian Newey

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Green Hell is the story of the world's most legendary, demanding and deadly racetrack - the Nürburgring.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring.

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring Cast

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Sabine Schmitz

Sabine Schmitz headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Murray Walker

Murray Walker headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1923

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Hell: The Story of the Nürburgring

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:10 14th February 2017