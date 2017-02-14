Nobody Dies Here

Movie Synopsis:

Ashkan, a young conscript, is sent to a far distant frontier where he lives alone to complete his military service. Fearing solitude he wanders to and fro and meets a young woman, Rojin, who apparently lives alone in the same area and is also seeking human contact. Little by little as their relationship develops, Rojin's often contradictory behaviour leads Ashkan to question whether she really exists or is just a figment of the hallucinations from which he previously suffered. Ashkan is thus beset by an inner conflict in which reality and illusion oppose one another.