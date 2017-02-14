* × Change Settings

Nobody Dies Here

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 14th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Hossein Kondori

Starring:

Houman Seyedi, Reza Behboudi and Bahar Katouzi

Language:

Farsi

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ashkan, a young conscript, is sent to a far distant frontier where he lives alone to complete his military service. Fearing solitude he wanders to and fro and meets a young woman, Rojin, who apparently lives alone in the same area and is also seeking human contact. Little by little as their relationship develops, Rojin's often contradictory behaviour leads Ashkan to question whether she really exists or is just a figment of the hallucinations from which he previously suffered. Ashkan is thus beset by an inner conflict in which reality and illusion oppose one another.

Nobody Dies Here Cast

Houman Seyedi

Reza Behboudi

Bahar Katouzi

Last update was at 08:10 14th February 2017