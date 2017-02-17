* × Change Settings

Scarred Hearts

7.1 / 282 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Scarred Hearts poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Radu Jude

Written by:

M. Blecher and Radu Jude

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Ada Solomon

Starring:

Serban Pavlu, Gabriel Spahiu, Sofia Nicolaescu, Dana Voicu, Mihai Comanoiu and Ivana Mladenovic

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Scarred Hearts is inspired by Romanian author Max Blecher's novel, which is set in 1937. It centers on Emanuel, a man in his early 20s, who spends his days at a sanatorium on the Black Sea coast, suffering from bone tuberculosis. Falling in love with another patient, he narrates his and his fellow patients' attempts to live life to the full as their bodies slowly wither but their minds refuse to give in. Blecher wrote the text, hailed as a masterpiece on publication in Romania in 1939, as autobiographical notes before he died, after 10 years of suffering, at the age of 29.

Reviews

Scarred Hearts Cast

Serban Pavlu

Serban Pavlu headshot

Date of Birth:

29 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

Gabriel Spahiu

Gabriel Spahiu headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

Sofia Nicolaescu

Sofia Nicolaescu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

Dana Voicu

Dana Voicu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

Mihai Comanoiu

Mihai Comanoiu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

Ivana Mladenovic

Ivana Mladenovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarred Hearts

