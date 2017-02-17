* × Change Settings

P.S. Jerusalem

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd February 2017.

Directed by:

Danae Elon

Written by:

Sophie Farkas Bolla

Produced by:

Paul Cadieux and Danae Elon

Starring:

Luai Musa Hatib, Amos Touitou Elon, Andrei Touitou Elon, Tristan Touitou Elon and Philip Touitou

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmmaker Danae Elon began to film her three young sons the moment she and her partner Philip decided to leave New York and return to Jerusalem. The decision was prompted by the death of her father, leading Israeli intellectual and writer Amos Elon. It was his dying wish that Danae not return, but her attachment to the place she always called home was stronger. On a journey back the filmmaker captures her three young boys growing up, asking endless questions and confronting the reality around them. The place she once saw as "home" challenges her relationship with her partner and the future of her kids. It is through the prism of parenthood, children and a family that the story of this film exposes a deep, complex and painful portrait of Jerusalem today.

P.S. Jerusalem Cast

