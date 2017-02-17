* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Free in Deed

7.0 / 94 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Free in Deed poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Jake Mahaffy

Written by:

Jake Mahaffy

Produced by:

Georgina Allison Conder, Michael Bowes, Mike S. Ryan and Brent Stiefel

Starring:

David Harewood, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Kathy Smith, Helen Bowman, RaJay Chandler and Alex Coker

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the distinctive world of storefront churches, based on actual events, Free in Deed depicts one man's attempts to perform a miracle. When a single mother brings her young son to church for healing, this lonely Pentecostal minister is forced to confront the seemingly incurable illness of the child and his own demons as well. The more he prays, the more things seem to spiral out of his control.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Free in Deed is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Free in Deed.

Free in Deed Cast

David Harewood

David Harewood headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

Edwina Findley Dickerson

Edwina Findley Dickerson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

Kathy Smith

Kathy Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

Helen Bowman

Helen Bowman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

RaJay Chandler

RaJay Chandler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

Alex Coker

Alex Coker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free in Deed

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017