Love and Fury Syysprinssi

7.1 / 56 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Love and Fury poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Alli Haapasalo

Written by:

Alli Haapasalo and Anja Snellman

Starring:

Laura Birn, Lauri Tilkanen, Paula Vesala, Janne-Markus Katila, Johannes Brotherus and Aku Sipola

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Finnish

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1980's Helsinki, a city about to burst with young energy and rebellion, two young writers determined to conquer the world fall madly in love. For Inka, the love affair puts everything in motion: she finds her own voice, publishes her first novel - and becomes a sensation. The intensity of their relationship has a different affect on Juhana, who starts to lose his grip on writing and, finally, life. At the height of the love affair Inka starts to suspect that their mad love might actually be real madness.

Love and Fury Cast

Laura Birn

Laura Birn headshot

Date of Birth:

25 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

Lauri Tilkanen

Lauri Tilkanen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

Paula Vesala

Paula Vesala headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1¾" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

Janne-Markus Katila

Janne-Markus Katila headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

Johannes Brotherus

Johannes Brotherus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

Aku Sipola

Aku Sipola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love and Fury

