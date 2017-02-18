* × Change Settings

Amanda Coogan: Long Now

Audi Dublin International Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017
Current Status:released

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Amanda Coogan: Long Now is an exploration of Coogan's durational performance art practice. The film captures Coogan during a gruelling six week live durational exhibition, I'll sing you a song from around the town. Hosted in Dublin's RHA Gallery, the exhibition became the gallery's most successful and visited in its history. Spanning six weeks, Coogan performs live for six hours a day, five days a week for the entire run. The film visually explores the exhibition's beautiful live performance, interwoven with Coogan's reflections on the work.

