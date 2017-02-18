Movie Synopsis:

Tony tells the story of a group of young Dutch journalists who fight the child slavery in the cocoa industry. Their journey towards a slave-free world cocoa begins in 2003 as part of the TV program 'Keuringsdienst van Waarde'. Tony combines archival material with new footage to reconstruct an inspiring story. The film shows how difficult it is to eliminate basic errors and injustices of the global system we live in. But it is not impossible. With a large dose of humor and an unrelenting perseverance they manage to bring the first self-proclaimed slave-free chocolate to the market. Over the past decade, The brand 'Tony's Chocolonely' grew out to become the largest chocolate company in the Netherlands.