Tony The Chocolate Case

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 19th February 2017.

Directed by:

Benthe Forrer

Written by:

Benthe Forrer

Starring:

Maurice Dekkers, Roland Duong and Teun van de Keuken

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tony tells the story of a group of young Dutch journalists who fight the child slavery in the cocoa industry. Their journey towards a slave-free world cocoa begins in 2003 as part of the TV program 'Keuringsdienst van Waarde'. Tony combines archival material with new footage to reconstruct an inspiring story. The film shows how difficult it is to eliminate basic errors and injustices of the global system we live in. But it is not impossible. With a large dose of humor and an unrelenting perseverance they manage to bring the first self-proclaimed slave-free chocolate to the market. Over the past decade, The brand 'Tony's Chocolonely' grew out to become the largest chocolate company in the Netherlands.

Reviews

Tony Cast

Maurice Dekkers

Maurice Dekkers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tony

Roland Duong

Roland Duong headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tony

Teun van de Keuken

Teun van de Keuken headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tony

