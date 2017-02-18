Movie Synopsis:

Pawno is a character driven ensemble film set in the diverse and multicultural suburb of Footscray in Melbourne, Australia. It revolves around one day in the lives of twelve characters. The film is set in an ageing Pawnbrokers and at the core of the story beats a romance, yet love is rarely simple. Within a day, lives intersect and motives are examined. It is a multi-layered story that celebrates the rawness of humanity and challenges audiences to see the world from a different view. Characters from various cultural backgrounds are reflected in the performances of some of Australia's most dynamic actors. It is the Australia that we see when walking down the street and one rarely shown and often maligned in film. Pawno is a film that has garnered much hype amongst the film world in Australia. A brilliant soundtrack comprising Tom Waits, Astronomy Class and Vance Joy amongst others is married with an original score to take the viewer into the sanctuary of Les Underwood and his pawn.