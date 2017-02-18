* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Pawno

7.8 / 98 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Pawno poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 19th February 2017.

Directed by:

Paul Ireland

Written by:

Damian Hill

Produced by:

Damian Hill and Paul Ireland

Starring:

John Brumpton, Maeve Dermody, Damian Hill, Malcolm Kennard, Mark Coles Smith and Kerry Armstrong

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pawno is a character driven ensemble film set in the diverse and multicultural suburb of Footscray in Melbourne, Australia. It revolves around one day in the lives of twelve characters. The film is set in an ageing Pawnbrokers and at the core of the story beats a romance, yet love is rarely simple. Within a day, lives intersect and motives are examined. It is a multi-layered story that celebrates the rawness of humanity and challenges audiences to see the world from a different view. Characters from various cultural backgrounds are reflected in the performances of some of Australia's most dynamic actors. It is the Australia that we see when walking down the street and one rarely shown and often maligned in film. Pawno is a film that has garnered much hype amongst the film world in Australia. A brilliant soundtrack comprising Tom Waits, Astronomy Class and Vance Joy amongst others is married with an original score to take the viewer into the sanctuary of Les Underwood and his pawn.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Pawno is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Pawno.

Pawno Cast

John Brumpton

John Brumpton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Maeve Dermody

Maeve Dermody headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Damian Hill

Damian Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Malcolm Kennard

Malcolm Kennard headshot

Date of Birth:

1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Mark Coles Smith

Mark Coles Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Kerry Armstrong

Kerry Armstrong headshot

Date of Birth:

3 January 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pawno

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017