In the summer of 2015, legendary musician David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to celebrate the art of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers. Recruiting performers that include the likes of Saint Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass to collaborate on original pieces with 10 color guard teams from across the US and Canada, Contemporary Color is a beautifully filmed snapshot of a one-of-a-kind live event.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Contemporary Color
14 May 1952
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Contemporary Color
11 April 1989
Unknown
5' (1.52 m)
Contemporary Color
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Contemporary Color
2 December 1978
Unknown
5' 2½" (1.59 m)
Contemporary Color
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Contemporary Color