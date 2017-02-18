* × Change Settings

Contemporary Color

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Contemporary Color poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 19th February 2017.

Directed by:

Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross

Produced by:

David Byrne, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Josh Penn, Aaron Rosenblum and LeeAnn Rossi

Starring:

Simon Bennett, David Byrne, Nika Danilova, Christian Delmotte, Nelly Furtado and Merrill Garbus

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the summer of 2015, legendary musician David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to celebrate the art of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers. Recruiting performers that include the likes of Saint Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass to collaborate on original pieces with 10 color guard teams from across the US and Canada, Contemporary Color is a beautifully filmed snapshot of a one-of-a-kind live event.

Contemporary Color Cast

Simon Bennett

Simon Bennett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

David Byrne

David Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

Nika Danilova

Nika Danilova headshot

Date of Birth:

11 April 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

Christian Delmotte

Christian Delmotte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado headshot

Date of Birth:

2 December 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

Merrill Garbus

Merrill Garbus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Contemporary Color

