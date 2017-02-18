* × Change Settings

The Eremites

7.3 / 34 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new The Eremites poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

Directed by:

Ronny Trocker

Written by:

Ronny Trocker

Produced by:

Karin C. Berger, Susanne Mann, Arash T. Riahi and Paul Zischler

Starring:

Andreas Lust, Ingrid Burkhard, Orsi Tóth, Hannes Perkmann, Peter Mitterrutzner and Hans Peter Hallwachs

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Albert grew up on an isolated mountain farm. His mother wants to protect his son from the poor and lonesome existence, still pulling the strings in his life. He is a diligent hand at a nearby marble quarry, but life remains difficult when it comes to catch up with real people. When his father Rudl dies accidentally, Marianne fears, that Albert will take over and returns to the farm. Instead, she decides to hide the death from Albert and the outside world and buries his corpse on the mountain.

Reviews

The Eremites Cast

Andreas Lust

Andreas Lust headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Ingrid Burkhard

Ingrid Burkhard headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Orsi Tóth

Orsi Tóth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Hannes Perkmann

Hannes Perkmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Peter Mitterrutzner

Peter Mitterrutzner headshot

Date of Birth:

27 June 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Hans Peter Hallwachs

Hans Peter Hallwachs headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eremites

Recommendations

Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017