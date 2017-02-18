The Eremites

Movie Synopsis:

Albert grew up on an isolated mountain farm. His mother wants to protect his son from the poor and lonesome existence, still pulling the strings in his life. He is a diligent hand at a nearby marble quarry, but life remains difficult when it comes to catch up with real people. When his father Rudl dies accidentally, Marianne fears, that Albert will take over and returns to the farm. Instead, she decides to hide the death from Albert and the outside world and buries his corpse on the mountain.