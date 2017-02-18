* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

I Had Nowhere to Go

6.6 / 16 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new I Had Nowhere to Go poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Douglas Gordon

Written by:

Douglas Gordon and Ninon Liotet

Produced by:

Douglas Gordon, Sigrid Hoerner and Zeynep Yuecel

Starring:

Jonas Mekas

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Scottish video artist Douglas Gordon's portrait of American avant-garde pioneer Jonas Mekas.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when I Had Nowhere to Go is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on I Had Nowhere to Go.

I Had Nowhere to Go Cast

Jonas Mekas

Jonas Mekas headshot

Date of Birth:

24 December 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Had Nowhere to Go

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017