Jacques is an actor who runs away to the countryside to escape his gambling debts. He meets Simon, a rough and wily farmer who manipulates him into a business relationship. After a difficult start, the men help each other grow marijuana. They happen to meet Francesca, a sharp young woman who soon embraces their venture. By the time they get to the winter harvest, the three have learned to live together, but outside forces threaten the delicate balance of their little business.
9 June 1964
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Bad Seeds
25 September 1944
Unknown
Unknown
Bad Seeds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bad Seeds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bad Seeds
24 July 1961
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Bad Seeds
1966
Unknown
Unknown
Bad Seeds