Bad Seeds Les mauvaises herbes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Louis Bélanger

Written by:

Louis Bélanger and Alexis Martin

Produced by:

Lorraine Dufour and Luc Vandal

Starring:

Alexis Martin, Gilles Renaud, Emmanuelle Lussier Martinez, Myriam Côté, Gary Boudreault and François Papineau

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jacques is an actor who runs away to the countryside to escape his gambling debts. He meets Simon, a rough and wily farmer who manipulates him into a business relationship. After a difficult start, the men help each other grow marijuana. They happen to meet Francesca, a sharp young woman who soon embraces their venture. By the time they get to the winter harvest, the three have learned to live together, but outside forces threaten the delicate balance of their little business.

Reviews

Bad Seeds Cast

Alexis Martin

Alexis Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Gilles Renaud

Gilles Renaud headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Emmanuelle Lussier Martinez

Emmanuelle Lussier Martinez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Myriam Côté

Myriam Côté headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gary Boudreault

Gary Boudreault headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

François Papineau

François Papineau headshot

Date of Birth:

1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

