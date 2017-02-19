* × Change Settings

Swim Team

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Directed by:

Lara Stolman

Produced by:

Ann Collins and Lara Stolman

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, Family, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Swim Team chronicles the overwhelming struggles and extraordinary triumphs of 3 young athletes with autism and shows how a swim team can bring hope to a community.

