Singing in Graveyards

8.2 / 32 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th February 2017
new Singing in Graveyards poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd February 2017.

Directed by:

Bradley Liew

Written by:

Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew

Produced by:

Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew

Starring:

Pepe Smith, Mercedes Cabral, Lav Diaz, Susan Africa, Bernardo Bernardo and Joel Saracho

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pepe, a 68-year-old impersonator of a Filipino rock legend, lives alone on the borders of reality, imagination and mysticism. One day, he is finally given the chance to open for the rock legend's concert but he must do something neither of them has done before - write a love song.

Reviews

Singing in Graveyards Cast

Pepe Smith

Pepe Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

25 December 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mercedes Cabral

Mercedes Cabral headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Lav Diaz

Lav Diaz headshot

Date of Birth:

30 December 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Susan Africa

Susan Africa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Bernardo Bernardo

Bernardo Bernardo headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Joel Saracho

Joel Saracho headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

