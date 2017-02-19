* × Change Settings

The Teacher Ucitelka

7.6 / 360 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th February 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jan Hrebejk

Written by:

Petr Jarchovský

Produced by:

Tibor Búza, Zuzana Mistríková, Katerina Ondrejková, Lubica Orechovská, Jan Prusinovský and Ondrej Zima

Starring:

Zuzana Mauréry, Zuzana Konecná, Csongor Kassai, Tamara Fischer, Martin Havelka and Éva Bandor

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Slovak

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since the arrival of the new teacher, Maria Drazdechova, to a Bratislava suburban school in the year of 1983, life has turned upside down for students and parents. The teacher's corrupted behavior and one of the students' suicide attempt that could be related to that matter, makes the school Principal call the students' parents for an urgent meeting that will suddenly put the future of all the families at stake. They are asked to sign a petition to move Miss Drazdechova out of the school. The teacher's high connections within the Communist Party makes everyone feel threatened, but at his point they have no choice but to make a decision: will they dare to go against Miss Drazdechova and stand up for what they believe in at any risk, or will they just remain silent and let things be? Written by LevelKdk.

