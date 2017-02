Movie Synopsis:

Reducing a policeman to tears when you are 10 years-old is no mean feat but with a sense of humour and buckets of charm, a group of young Scottish, Nigerian and Chinese pipers from Govan achieve just that. Join us for an evening of celebration as we follow the first 18 months of the Wee Pipers' journey who, with the help of tutors from the Greater Glasgow Police Pipe Band, are making sure that this new generation are following the footsteps of the Gaels who first brought piping to Glasgow.